CORNWALL’s first beachside ice rink is due to open this winter at Watergate Bay.
The ice rink will be open at the Watergate Bay Hotel during the festive season between November 17 and January 11.
Will Ashworth, founder and executive director of Watergate Bay Hotel: “This is Cornwall’s first beachside ice rink. Whether you’re here to skate, surf, stay or simply soak up the atmosphere, it will create a rare new experience right on the shoreline.”
A hotel spokesperson added: “The ice rink will add a bold new twist to the festive season by the sea.”
“Imagine gliding across ice to the sound of waves and festive lights overhead.
“This winter visitors will be able to experience alpine vibes on the coast, in an invitation to skate by the sea.”
