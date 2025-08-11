THE Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions’ annual Summer Fair proved a “roaring success,” drawing crowds to Torpoint Football Club for a day packed with entertainment, activities and community spirit.
Visitors enjoyed live performances from the Torpoint Silver Band, Copolla Dance troupe, Torpoint Ukulele Group and Halfway Harmony, while demonstrations from the Karate Club, Boxing Club, and the local Fire Brigade added to the excitement. Families took part in activities such as shooting, archery and bouncing on the inflatable castle.
Local charities and businesses filled the grounds with colourful stalls, many already pledging to return next year. Organisers praised the volunteers who made the event possible.
Lion Sheryll Murray said: “So many people enjoyed a wide range of entertainment, you could not fail to be drawn in by the festive atmosphere.”
