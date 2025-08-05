GREAT Trethew Vintage Rally 2025 is revving up for a spectacular return this August Bank Holiday weekend (August 23 to 25) at Horningtops, near Liskeard.

Organisers of the annual event are expecting big crowds across the three days, drawn by a vibrant showcase of heritage and rural. Historic vehicles, working tractors, motorcycles, vintage steam engines and horticultural machinery will all be on display.

The rally programme is once again packed with activities for all ages, including tractor‑pulling competitions, ring parades, dancing diggers, tractor‑taxi rides, a children’s activity zone, a dog show, as well as trade and craft marquees.

Showing the power of the tractor. (Picture: Chris Bowden)
Showing the power of the tractor. (Picture: Chris Bowden)

Evening entertainment includes a licensed bar and live music light‑ups on Saturday and Sunday nights with popular local bands Black Friday and Mind Your Manners performing.

This year’s event also brings some exciting new features, including Classic Camping, a designated area where enthusiasts can pitch up in vintage tents, caravans or motorhomes. Also making their debut: a giant deckchair photo spot and a striking vintage Coca-Cola backdrop, perfect for family snapshots and social media moments.

“This year’s rally is shaping up to be one of our best yet,” said Kirstie Dickson, rally secretary. “We’ve worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to bring together a packed programme that celebrates Cornwall’s rural traditions, mechanical history and community spirit.”

Tractor rides were popular with visitors. (Picture: Chris Bowden)
Tractor rides were popular with visitors. (Picture: Chris Bowden)

Tickets are now on sale online, with gate prices matching 2024 to keep the rally affordable.

Camping is available for visitors wishing to extend the fun: pitches open from 3pm on Friday, August 22 to the end of the rally.

As always, profits generated will be donated back to local charities and community organisations.

For more information on exhibiting, volunteering or tickets, visitors can consult the official website www.trethew‑rally.co.uk

Youngsters got involved with the tractor racing. (Picture: Chris Bowden)
Youngsters got involved with the tractor racing. (Picture: Chris Bowden)