THIS Halloween, visitors can witness the world premiere cinema event of Bat Out of Hell: The Musical - starring the explosive cast of the West End production.
For the first time, Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic rock musical blazes onto the big screen, launching at Cornish cinemas venues from Thursday, October 30.
Audiences can experience the adrenaline, the passion, and the power of one of rock’s most legendary stories - as it makes its global cinematic debut. Whether a lifelong theatre fan or a devoted Meat Loaf enthusiast, this event aims to reignite a love for rock.
Following a triumphant UK tour this summer, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical roars into cinemas for the very first time featuring the thunderous West End cast and delivering Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.
Those hits include I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love, and, of course, the iconic Bat Out of Hell.
Step into the dystopian city of Obsidian, where a rebellious gang called The Lost can never grow old. At the heart of this rock opera is a fiery romance between their leader, Strat, and Raven, the sheltered daughter of the city's tyrannical ruler Falco - a love story as defiant as the music itself.
Audiences can expect a full-throttle experience with a live eight-piece rock band, stunning multi-level staging, and dazzling new production elements that transport you from Raven’s bedroom to the rebellious underground world of The Lost.
The musical will be shown at Flora Cinema Helston, Regal Cinemas Redruth, Phoenix Cinema Falmouth, Plaza Cinema Truro, Lighthouse Newquay, White River Cinema St Austell, Capitol Cinema Bodmin and Regal Wadebridge.
To book tickets, visit: www.cinemalive.com/movie/bat-out-of-hell-the-musical
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.