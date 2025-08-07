Twenty-two new bards will be welcomed into the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow at Marazion on 6th September 2025 by the Grand Bard of Cornwall, Jenefer Lowe, Gwythvosen, in recognition of their outstanding work in serving Cornwall.
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and all of our initiates have contributed considerably to Cornwall in different ways.
A spokesperson for Gorsedh Kernow said: “This year we are delighted to welcome as new bards, people whose work reflects Cornwall’s distinctive culture both traditional and modern, at home and in the diaspora. A number are active in the arts and media, while others have studied and promoted Cornish heritage, worked in support of their communities and promoted Cornwall at home and abroad. Others have passed the highest grade of Cornish language exams and continue to work with the language.”
The new bards for 2025 are:
- Mark Camp, Looe, for using his considerable knowledge of Cornish history, heritage and natural history to promote Kernow.
- Julie Caplin Grey, for providing cultural leadership within Cornwall and improving community access to Cornish culture.
- Linda Collins, Penzance, for the promotion of Kernow through Music.
- Fr. Ross Crichton, Isle of Eriskay, Outer Hebrides, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- David Downing, Minnesota, USA, for promoting Cornish identity in the USA.
- Philip Martin Eddy, St.Neot, for seeking new ideas to improve his community in Kernow, for the good of others.
- Charlie Fripp, St Agnes, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- Sam Galsworthy, Truro, for being an enthusiastic promoter of Kernow and promoting international links.
- Josh Hood, Redruth, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- Christina Lake, Falmouth, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- Alexandre Le Gall, Cantabria, Spain, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- Tristan Netherton, Sticker, for his extensive work and contribution to the local community and his support for the culture of Cornwall.
- Rev. Daniel Reed, Helston, for promoting the importance of preserving Kernow’s history and culture and sharing it with the wider community.
- Dr. Sharron Schwartz, County Donegal, Eire, for her research and sharing information about the Cornish Mining diaspora in Latin America.
- Richard Simcott, Chester, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow
- Lord St.Levan, St. Michael’s Mount, for his enthusiastic support for Kernow, including a wide range of community and cultural projects.
- Valerie Thomas, St.Ives, for gathering, recording and sharing Cornish history and inspiring others
- Chris Trevena, Penzance, for the promotion of Kernow through preserving archive recordings.
- Sheila Vanloo, St.Austell, for supporting local Arts and Music in Cornwall through broadcast.
- Martin Van Staeyen, St.Ives, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
- John Webb, Toronto, Canada, for promoting Cornish Identity in Canada
- Adam Wheeler, Redruth, by examination in the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow
