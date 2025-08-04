DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING
PAUL KINGCOMBE, 51, of Collin Close, Plymouth has been sent to prison for 12 years after pleading guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death of Paul May and serious injury to Helen and Whitney May and Nathan Andrews by driving dangerously on the A388 near St Dominick on 27 December 2022. He was banned from driving for 13 years, from 4 July, and will need to pass an extended test to get his licence back.
SEX OFFENCES
SIMON WAGEMAKERS, 42, of Fairfield Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to three charges of making still and moving indecent images of children including the most serious Category A at Penhaligon Way, St Austell in 2023. He was given a community order and must have mental health treatment for 12 months and do 250 hours unpaid work and register with the police for five years. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order limiting his use of the internet. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
KEVIN CROSS, 68, of Prislow Fields, Falmouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to historic charges relating to the ill-treatment and indecent assault of a 14-year-old boy. He denied one charge of indecent assault, one charge of attempted buggery, and one charge of ill-treatment against the boy in St Austell. His trial was fixed for 6 July next year. He was released on conditional bail.
MICHAEL SNELL, 63, of College Green, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to eleven sexual charges against a child. They include sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl and gross indecency with a six-year-old girl. His case was adjourned until 15 August and he was released on conditional bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew.
NICHOLAS LENTON, 44, of The Crescent Residential Care Home, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman in St Austell on 13 January 2024. His case was adjourned until 15 August.
JONATHAN SIMPSON, 31, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay pleaded not guilty to engaging in a penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 on 12 January 2023. He admitted failing to surrender into the custody of the court on 21 May and breaking a bail condition to reside and sleep at the Sandy Lodge Hotel. His case was adjourned until 29 October.
DEAN GRIMES, 43, of Lower Bodiniel Farm, Bodiniel Road, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bodmin in 2019. His case was listed for 29 August.
TOBY ELLIOTT, 18, of Trelispen Park Drive, Gorran Haven pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a girl who was aged under 13 at Bodmin on 23 June. He will be sentenced on 12 September and was remanded in custody.
SIMON HAND, 40, of West Downs Court, Downs Road, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with publishing an obscene article in a WhatsApp conversation in April 2022. His case is listed for 29 August.
STEPHEN SHILL, 62, of Valley View Close, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl between 2007 and 2008 in Gunnislake and sexually grooming the girl. His case was listed for 29 August.
STALKING
WARREN REEVES, 62, of Carey Park, Killigarth, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking involving fear of violence between 8 April and 4 May at Killigarth. He turned up at his victim’s place of work demanding to see her and contacted friends and family demanding to know where she was. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a garage door and a VW Touran belonging to a neighbour, damaging a Ford Focus on Portuan Road, West Looe, damaging a Peugeot on Mill Hill, Polperro, damaging a Vauxhall on Sunrising, Looe, dangerous driving on Carey Park, Killigarth and damaging a cell at Looe Police Station on 3 May. He has also been charged with using threatening behaviour towards a man and a woman at Sunrising on 3 May and harassing a woman at Portuan Road, West Looe between 8 April and 3 May by sending her unwanted messages and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 3 May at Carey Park, Killigarth. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 28 August.
HARASSMENT
SCOTT JENKINS, 43, of Killyvarder Way, St Austell pleaded not guilty to harassing a woman in Luxulyan between September and January by attending her address on four occasions and being verbally abusive towards her. He threatened to print messages between her and another male and post them around her place of work. His trial is fixed for 2 February.
ASSAULT
TOM MARTIN, 34, of Chapelfields, St Austell has been sent to prison for 18 weeks after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to turn up to unpaid work and probation appointments. He was sent to prison after he failed to express willingness to comply with the court’s proposals. The community order was made when he was convicted of assaulting a police officer at St Mabyn in November 2023 and, in August 2023, possessing a knuckle duster, drug drive and possession of drugs on St Mary’s Drive, Bodmin.
STALKING
DREW EDWARDS, 28, of Estuary View, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between October and November 2022, stalking when his conduct amounted to stalking and caused a woman, on at least two occasions, to fear that violence would be used against her when he repeatedly attended her house, shouted abuse and threatened violence, banged on windows and doors, attended her place of work, followed her home and sent threatening and abusive messages to her phone. He was sent for trial in custody and his next hearing will be on 26 August.
MENACING MESSAGES
ALBERT HAINES, 44, of Tregarrick Fields Farm, Roche pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent obscene or menacing character on 23 July and to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he is not to contact. He had been released on court bail waiting to be sentenced for offences he has already pleaded guilty to which include assault and criminal damage at Yummy Cornish Kitchen, Nanpean on 20 June and harassing a woman at Gainsborough Park, Foxhole between 20 June and 1 July. His bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 12 August.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAKE BRADY, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice not to contact or threaten a person or go to Mount Camel or Highfield Road, Camelford.
DRUGS
CHLOE WALSH, 27, of Retreat Court, St Columb pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 41.04g of cannabis at Minorca Lane, Bugle on 26 June and not guilty to dangerous driving. She was remanded in custody and her trial fixed for 3 December.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JAMIE BELL, 19, of Portuan Road, West Looe pleaded guilty to damaging a cell at Charles Cross Police Station by smearing and throwing faeces in it on 20 April. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 compensation. A charge of assaulting a person at JJ’s Sports Bar in Looe was withdrawn.
TOOK CAR
ANDREW BURDETT, 42, of Gotch Gardens, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to taking a BMW from Polperro without the owner’s consent and driving it without insurance on 22 November. He was given a community order to have six months treatment with We Are With You for his alcohol use, had nine points put on his licence, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
THEFT
NATHAN FLOWER, 32, of The Lowenac Hotel, Camborne has been sent to prison for 16 weeks after he committed a further offence whilst on a suspended sentence for eleven offences of theft from shops in St Austell and Par.
BREACH OF ORDER
DANIEL BLAKE, 45, of Bodiniel Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by attending Bodmin Football Club on 28 July. He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with magistrates noting his prolific record of breaching court orders.
STEVEN HENDRY, 39, of Heathlands Road, Liskeard has had a warrant issued for his arrest by magistrates after he failed to attend unpaid work appointments.
HAYDEN TINSLEY, 21, of Dungarth Green, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest by magistrates after he failed to attend appointments required by his suspended sentence.
TYLER MASON, 23, of St Olafs Road, Stratton has had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail after he failed to attend two probation appointments which were the requirements of a community order made by Bodmin magistrates on 24 April.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
PAULINA TOKARSKA, 45, of Vacation Lodge, Berry Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving in the Queens Hotel car park in Penzance last October with 127 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was made subject to a community order to do 150 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 30 months which will be reduced by 30 weeks if she completes a course. She was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
TOM POWELL, 33, of South Lea Manor Holiday Park, St Columb Major pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at Threemilestone with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and possessing 3.7g of cannabis in Truro on 4 August 2024 and driving in Newquay on 3 January with 7.6 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood. He was banned from driving for 28 months and fined £200.
RICHARD HILL, 48, of Hendra Road, St Dennis pleaded not guilty to driving a Land Rover whilst unfit through drugs on Penwinnick Parc, St Agnes on 21 March. He will stand trial on 26 November.
ALEX OWEN, 35, of Emlyn Fields, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Truro Road, St Austell on 17 January with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and to driving on Cromwell Road, St Austell on 27 April with 29 micrograms of alcohol per litre of blood He was banned from driving for 48 months and fined £120.
REBECCA COLLINS, 55, of Century Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on the A389 at Lanivet on 11 June whilst unfit through drink. She was given a community order and must have treatment for her mental health and do 80 hours unpaid work. She was banned from driving for 17 months.
JAMES CHAPMAN, 45, of Poachin House, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Elliott Road, St Austell on 5 April with 106 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £553 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
PHILLIP HANCOCK, 54, of Eastbourne Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Colenso Place, St Austell on 27 March with 2.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, 330 micrograms of BZE per limit of blood exceeding the limit of 50, possessing cocaine and cannabis and using a vehicle without a test certificate. He was made subject to a community order to do 100 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
BARRY BUCKLEY, 61, of Bayview, Carclaze Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Phernyssick Road, St Austell on 15 March with 464 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW PALMER, 28, of Park Gwyn, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving on Moorland Road, St Austell with 6.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £672 and ordered to pay a £269 surcharge and £85 costs.
PETER TUCKLEY, 29, of Rose Hill, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving on Porthmeor Road, St Austell on 21 June with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £833 and ordered to pay a £333 surcharge and £85 costs.
IAN BROOKS, 48, c/o Liskeard Job Centre, pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at St Ive on 23 June with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
RAYMOND SMITH, 77, of Pendragon Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Pendragon Road with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £250 and ordered to pay £100 surcharge and £85 costs.
LYDIA COE, 30, of Elizabeth Road, Bude pleaded guilty to driving on Bencoolen Road, Bude on 2 March with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 14 months, which will be reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a course, fined £140 and ordered to pay a £56 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WITHOUT CARE
CHRISTINA MCMENAMIN, 35, of Swan Close, Millbrook pleaded not guilty to driving on St Johns Lane, Torpoint without due care and attention and causing an unnecessary obstruction by causing the vehicle to stand on the road on 18 May 2024. The prosecution withdrew the offence stating it was not in the public interest to proceed.
USED HANDHELD PHONE
THOMAS STURGESS, 34, of Mena Barn, Lanivet was found guilty of using a handheld phone when driving on the A38 at Bodmin on 14 December – he had denied the offence. He was fined £180 and had six points put on his licence and was ordered to pay a £72 surcharge and £620 costs.
SPEEDING
SAMUEL PEDDER, 27, of Wheal Regent Park, Carlyon Bay pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Summercourt and was given a 14-day driving ban, fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 surcharge and £90 costs.
JAMES COUPER, 91, of Antony Passage, Saltash pleaded guilty to speeding in a Maserati Ghibli on Exeter Street, Plymouth on 24 September. Under the points totting procedure he was banned from driving for six months, fined £84 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
JASON HUTTER, 57, of Higher Road, Pensilva was spared a totting disqualification after he was convicted of speeding on New Road, Liskeard. Magistrates acknowledged the impact it would have on his family, particularly his son and his mother, and loss of employment and all income. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.