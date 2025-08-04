WARREN REEVES, 62, of Carey Park, Killigarth, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking involving fear of violence between 8 April and 4 May at Killigarth. He turned up at his victim’s place of work demanding to see her and contacted friends and family demanding to know where she was. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a garage door and a VW Touran belonging to a neighbour, damaging a Ford Focus on Portuan Road, West Looe, damaging a Peugeot on Mill Hill, Polperro, damaging a Vauxhall on Sunrising, Looe, dangerous driving on Carey Park, Killigarth and damaging a cell at Looe Police Station on 3 May. He has also been charged with using threatening behaviour towards a man and a woman at Sunrising on 3 May and harassing a woman at Portuan Road, West Looe between 8 April and 3 May by sending her unwanted messages and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 3 May at Carey Park, Killigarth. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 28 August.