A CORNWALL councillor has warned that dangerously faded yellow lines in Saltash are creating a safety hazard and leaving parking enforcement impossible.
Cllr Keith Johnson, who represents Saltash Tamar, said that line markings in parts of Berry Park have deteriorated so badly they are now “nearly invisible.” As a result, motorists have been parking in areas where restrictions were previously clear, including near junctions and on narrow stretches of road.
“This has allowed dangerous and obstructive parking near junctions and narrow roads, putting pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers at risk,” he said.
The problem is compounded by the fact that enforcement officers are unable to take action. According to Cllr Johnson, Cornwall Council has confirmed civil enforcement officers cannot issue penalties where lines have faded to the point of being unclear, because restrictions are not legally enforceable without visible markings.
“This creates a loophole where unsafe parking goes unchecked,” he added. “Public safety should never be sidelined due to a lack of basic maintenance funds. These are small-scale, preventative works that could save lives and reduce risk.”
When raising the issue with Cornwall Council, Cllr Johnson said he was told there is currently no funding available within the highways budget to repaint the lines. He described this as unacceptable and called on the council to urgently review its spending priorities.
“I am calling on Cornwall Council to allocate emergency funding to repaint the yellow lines – not just in Saltash, but across all areas facing similar risks,” he said.
Residents are also being encouraged to play their part by reporting faded lines and logging any near-miss incidents with the council.
The issue of faded or missing markings has been raised in other parts of Cornwall in recent months, with concerns that stretched budgets are leading to a backlog of maintenance.
Cornwall Council has been approached for comment.
