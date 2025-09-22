CORNISH residents are facing thousands in court fees after being charged for dropping litter and dumping waste.
Stephen Smith of of Dabryn Way, St Stephen is facing a court bill of £2,349.70 for dropping litter. The incident occurred back in January on Fore Street in Bodmin.
The case was proved in his absence and as a result, he was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £1,425.70 in costs.
However, Mr Smith was not the only individual to face the law as a result of wrongly handling waste.
Darren Truscott of Trelavour Road, St Dennis has a court bill of £1,686.10 after the case was proven that he dumped five black bin bags of household waste in the closed road between Treviscoe and Goonvean between February 10 and February 12.
As a result of the incident, Mr Truscott was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £1,336 costs.
