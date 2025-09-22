A BAKERY business which started in Cornwall and has spread across the country is expanding its order with a Cornish egg producer – to more than half-a-million eggs a year.
High-end bakery company Cornish Bakery is asking family-run business St Ewe to provide more free-range eggs for daily bakes at its 69 outlets in England and Scotland.
The move means that Cornish Bakery, which began on the harbourside in Mevagissey, is now St Ewe’s biggest bakery and coffee shop sector customer.
Cornish Bakery managing director Mat Finch said: “Former Masterchef finalist Arnaud Kaziewicz leads our proposition and product Innovation team, and he, and all of our passionate bakers across the UK, are extremely impressed with the quality of the St Ewe free-range eggs.
“We are proud to be using tens of thousands of these eggs every week across our bakeries. We are also extremely impressed by St Ewe’s unwavering dedication to standards both in the farming industry overall and in their commitment to each of their farmers and to every single free-range hen.
“We believe them when they say, ‘You can taste the care and commitment in every egg’, and we are delighted to be folding that value and quality into almost every single one of our freshly-made and baked products, in turn, growing and supporting the great work of both of our Cornwall-born companies together.”
Rebecca Tonks, chief executive of the St Ewe business based at Grampound Road, said: “We’re delighted to be supplying this incredible Cornish-born company right across the UK.”
Referring to standards, she said: “At St Ewe, we believe that the welfare of our hens is paramount. That’s why we collaborate with like-minded British family farmers who ensure that our hens live in the best conditions possible, with the freedom to roam and forage in the fresh, clean air.”
