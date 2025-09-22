A CHARITY working across Cornwall has been celebrating an act of kindness by a member of its own staff.
Harbour Housing, which provides supported accommodation and outreach services, has presented its latest act of kindness award to its information technology and network engineer Atif Haroon and his family.
The award celebrated a gesture that brought staff together and highlighted the charity’s values of inclusion and community.
Atif, along with his wife Dr Tayyaba Haroon and their baby son, provided a cultural lunch for colleagues. The food lifted morale, encouraged conversations about Atif’s journey to Cornwall and showcased how small acts can strengthen community spirit.
Atif said: “Before I moved to Cornwall from Devon, people warned me it might not be as welcoming to ‘foreigners’.
“My experience has been the complete opposite – not only at Harbour Housing, but across Cornwall itself. The kindness, friendship and respect we’ve received has meant the world to us.”
The award was presented by head of specialist services Kate Moss and representatives from Torbay Council who were making a fact-finding visit to the charity based in St Austell.
The council representatives learnt how the charity is seen as providing best practice in homelessness services. Their visit followed an earlier visit by Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
Harbour Housing supports around 200 residents at any one time, across 50 different sites between Liskeard and Camborne.
The charity says its services are centred on rehabilitation and empowerment, not enforcement or containment.
Harbour Housing provides hospital discharge accommodation, supporting people ready to leave hospital but with no safe place to go.
Its Harbour Hotspots initiative takes in anti-social behaviour reduction patrols using a welfare assessment vehicle carrying naloxone and defibrillators, while its EVA Project provides accommodation for women escaping domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The charity also runs return-to-work programmes for homeless people.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.