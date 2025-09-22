CFRs are trained volunteers who attend medical emergencies in their local area while an ambulance is on the way. They provide essential lifesaving care in those crucial first few minutes, including CPR and defibrillation, often making a significant difference to patient outcomes.
SWASFT is currently recruiting CFRs in towns and villages across Cornwall, including Polperro, Looe, Fowey, Launceston, Par, Padstow, Bude, St Ives, Camelford, Newquay, St Austell, Helston, Liskeard, Delabole, Bodmin, Wadebridge and Penzance.
Jane Whichello, Head of Volunteering and Community Services at SWASFT, said: “Community First Responders are a vital part of the chain of survival. Their swift response and commitment to their communities help save lives every day. We’re looking for compassionate, reliable individuals who want to give back and support their neighbours in times of urgent need.”
No previous medical experience is required, as full training will be provided. Volunteers receive a uniform and can claim back mileage expenses. What is needed is a commitment to help others, the ability to remain calm under pressure, and the willingness to respond to emergencies in their local area.
As a Community First Responder, volunteers will respond to 999 calls, provide immediate care including basic life support, work closely with the ambulance service, and make a positive impact on the lives of people in their community.
The role is flexible and volunteer hours can be tailored around existing commitments, making it ideal for those who live or work locally and want to contribute in a meaningful way.
Applications opened on Friday, September 19 and will run through until Sunday, November 16.
For more information and to apply, visit: beta.jobs.nhs.uk/candidate/jobadvert/C9202-25-0290
