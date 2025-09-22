A SERIES of birdwatching sessions organised by a wildlife group in Cornwall has got off to a flying start.
The Three Bays Wildlife Group said its first monthly Mevagissey harbour birdwatch went very well with 20 different species seen by those taking part.
The sessions are being run by Rowena Castillo-Nicholls and her husband Rob Nicholls from the Connect With Nature group.
Among the birds spotted were gannets, black-headed gulls, great black-backed gulls, two kestrels and a buzzard.
The people taking part also recorded five types of butterfly including the clouded yellow and the green-veined white.
A Three Bays Wildlife Group spokesperson said: “A big thank you to Rowena and Rob for running this. Please join us for the next one on October 11.”
