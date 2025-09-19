A CHILDREN’S author has been sharing her enthusiasm for stories with school pupils in Cornwall – and at the same time picking up ideas from them for a new book she’s working on.
Clare Helen Welsh spent several days as an author-in-residence at schools in the county.
At the beginning of her tour, Clare, a former primary school teacher, shared her thoughts online, saying: “I’ve just arrived in Cornwall for my author-in-residence roadshow!
“For six days, I’ll be working on a top secret writing project while visiting 11 schools – I'm aiming for 10,000 polished words at the end. Not all new words, I must add!
“Young readers will get a unique chance to peek behind the scenes of what it really means to write a book – the messy bits, the tricky bits, the fun bits and everything in between. Alongside some assemblies, I’ll carve out dedicated writing time in classrooms, libraries and outdoor areas, so I can make headway on my project, drawing inspiration from the schools and their pupils.”
Clare started her tour at Luxulyan School and then St Petrocs C of E Primary School in Bodmin. The author said she had great conversations about stories and the writing process, and then had some writing time.
As the tour progressed, Clare visited Carclaze Primary School in St Austell and Newquay Junior Academy sharing stories and being offered ideas by pupils.
The author was pleased to return to Treleigh School at Redruth and enjoyed writing in the library she helped to open last year.
At Mevagissey School, Clare said she experienced a little piece of “Meva magic” thanks to the enthusiasm and attitude of the pupils.
The author said she had a brilliant day visiting Pondhu Primary School and Mount Charles School in St Austell, saying she was warmly welcomed and that she made progress on her book too.
Clare went on to visit Boskenwyn Community Primary School, near Helston, Newquay Primary Academy and Sir Robert Geffery’s School at Landrake, near Saltash.
Seven of the schools belong to the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT).
A CELT spokesperson said: “Clare led engaging workshops and assemblies, encouraging pupils to discover the joy of reading while inspiring them to tell their own stories. She also gave a unique insight into the writing process, showing children how everyday experiences, places and people can spark ideas for new books.
“Teachers and pupils alike praised Clare’s visit as both motivational and memorable.”
Sarah Simpson, headteacher at Mount Charles School, said: “Clare brought such energy and passion to the classroom. The children left buzzing with ideas and a new excitement for writing their own stories.”
Clare said of her visit to the CELT schools: “It's been such a pleasure visiting Cornwall Education Learning Trust schools. Such welcoming, kind and creative settings. I'm going away inspired and impressed. It's been a lovely way to create a book!”
More generally, she said: “I really enjoyed my school tours, and I think the children had fun hearing what it’s like being an author.”
