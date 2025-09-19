Participants – including Active8’s young disabled members, friends, families, supporters, and members of the public – will challenge themselves to the commemorative trek from Wenford Bridge to Padstow, raising awareness and vital funds to support young people living with disabilities across Cornwall and Devon.
The event kicks off at 9am from the Snail’s Pace café, with the group travelling together along the wild and wonderful nature-rich trail, before arriving at Padstow around 6:30pm, where they will be welcomed with a celebration party hosted by the Shipwrights Inn.
Clare Stanley, fundraising coordinator at Active8, said: “This is going to be a very amazing, and very emotional day full of inspiration, determination, and epic achievement.
“For 35 years, Active8 has empowered young people with disabilities to live life to their full, fantastic potential. This ‘walk, wheel and roll’ challenge will be a celebration of everything our Active8 members have achieved over the last 35 years – and everything all people living with a disability can achieve!”
John Sweeting, chief executive, added: “We are encouraging everyone to be part of this landmark celebration — whether by joining or cheering Active8 along the scenic route from Wenford Bridge to Padstow, gathering at the finish line to welcome us in, or enjoying live music, food, and drinks at the Shipwrights after party.
“For 35 years, our bespoke youth disability work has helped prevent isolation, loneliness, and low self-esteem among young disabled people here in the Southwest, enabling them to live happy, fulfilling lives without limitations. This epic anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate that journey and the incredible community that has made it possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.