A PLAN for 90 homes in the Clay Country has been approved despite concerns raised by the area’s Reform UK councillor and the parish council.
Westcountry Land (Kenwyn) Ltd applied for outline permission from Cornwall Council for the development, which will include 23 affordable homes, on 3.14 hectares of agricultural land at the village of Roche, near St Austell.
The site is surrounded on three sides by housing. There will be a mix of terraced housing, semi-detached and detached, and bungalows as well as a block of flats.
A Cornwall Council planning officer recommended approval due to the provision of housing, including affordable housing, during a declared housing crisis in Cornwall, at a location with good accessibility to services and facilities.
Cllr Stephen Trevelyan (Roche & Bugle, Reform UK) brought the application before the central area planning committee due to his concern regarding the adverse impact of the proposal on local infrastructure.
Cllr Trevelyan was not present at the meeting but had previously said: “I would like this matter to go to committee as I and many residents are concerned with the already stretched infrastructure. I’m not for any large development unless the infrastructure, namely schools and medical facilities, are included to meet the extra demand.”
Roche Parish Council also objected but there was no-one present to speak on behalf of the council either.
Applicant Justin Dodge, from Westcountry Land (Kenwyn) Ltd, was at the meeting. He said he understood why the ward member had called the application to committee, citing the demands on infrastructure.
He said: “We have agreed to education and NHS financial contributions to address this as far as we can.”
Cllr Alan Rowe (Falmouth Penwerris, Labour) said: “What I’m seeing before me is a high quality, well laid out development.”
He recommended approval, which was granted through a unanimous vote.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.