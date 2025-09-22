POLICE are appealing for the public’s help in locating a wanted man from St Austell.
Devon and Cornwall Police said that 37-year-old Stewart Broome is wanted in relation to a report of an assault.
A police spokesperson said: “Broome is described as being a white male, around 6ft tall, with very short brown hair and brown eyes.
“Broome also has links to Bodmin and other locations across Cornwall.
“Extensive enquiries have been carried out in an effort to locate Broome and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”
The spokesperson continued: “Anybody who has seen Broome or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 999 quoting log 92 of September 12.”
