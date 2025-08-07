LISKEARD’S Royal British Legion branch is inviting members and the public to join a special Act of Remembrance marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the war with Japan and World War II.
The commemorative Drumhead Service will be held on Sunday, August 17 at 1pm at the Cattle Market.
The event will feature a short act of worship, the reading of the tribute, the National Anthem and Last Post. A roll of honour will remember those from Liskeard who died in the Far East.
The town crier will open with a proclamation and a section of the Liskeard Silver Band will provide music. Local guides will lay decorated beach pebbles, while wreaths will be placed in remembrance.
Vintage vehicles and representatives from local uniformed youth organisations will also be present.
