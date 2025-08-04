The blaze began on July 22 at Lean Quarry at Horningtops, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving more than 40 firefighters.
Crews were initially unable to enter the building, which contained an estimated 60 to 80 tonnes of household waste stacked up to 20 metres high, due to safety concerns.
Engineers later declared the structure unsafe, forcing crews to adopt a defensive approach. Cornwall Council confirmed on Monday (August 4) the building had been demolished to allow firefighters to fully extinguish the fire safely.
Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed during the demolition due to smoke and debris.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.