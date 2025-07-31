A COMMUNITY-led fundraising campaign has been launched to restore the graves of six volunteer firefighters from Saltash, who lost their lives during the Blitz in World War Two.
The men were killed in a devastating explosion on April 22, 1941, while helping to tackle fires caused by German bombing raids in Plymouth.
Now, more than 80 years later, Neil Stanlake, the nephew of one of the fallen firefighters, is leading efforts to raise £10,000 to refurbish the neglected graves and honour the memory of the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The six men – Francis Brooking (44), Stanley Crabb (26), Alfred Crapp (33), Bernard Jasper (27), John Stanlake (28) and Leslie Tibbs (31) – were all from Saltash and had volunteered with the local fire service.
On that night, the group travelled across the River Tamar to help fight fires in Plymouth during one of the worst bombing campaigns of the war. Tragically, their vehicle drove over an unexploded bomb in Devonport, killing them instantly.
“My aim, along with that of Mike Parker (former Saltash fireman and councillor) and Lee Russell (current lead at Saltash Fire Station) who are helping me with the project, is to have new gravestones in place for the 85th anniversary of their deaths,” explained Mr Stanlake.
“They were all young Saltash men who grew up together, served together, died together and laid to rest together side by side.”
All six are buried at St Stephen’s Churchyard in Saltash, but after more than eight decades, many of the graves have fallen into disrepair.
According to Mr Stanlake, three of the graves no longer have any visible markings, leaving visitors unaware of who lies there. The plan is to install new headstones, refurbish existing ones, as well as create a dedicated storyboard near the site, so future generations can learn about their sacrifice.
Mr Stanlake has been working on the project for more than three years.
“I’ve had to talk with so many people over the last few years – councils, the Diocese, stonemasons and, of course, the families themselves. It’s been a long haul, but at last we’ve got the green light to proceed providing we can get to that figure of £10,000.
“Already the six families have donated £2,000 to get the project up and running, whilst a GoFundMe page we started recently is already over £3,000, so we’re already halfway there. We just need to have that final push now with help from the local community.”
Mr Stanlake highlighted how the incident was the largest loss of life in any one incident for the UK Fire Service during WW2.
“I want to see these graves refurbished to a level that is befitting to these men’s memory and the sacrifice they made,” he said. “These lads deserve better. These men weren’t soldiers, but they died serving their community during one of its darkest hours. Their story deserves to be told.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.