Well, Saltash Town Council is on the hunt for a brand-new Town Crier – and they want you to shout about it!
The historic role involves donning the classic regalia, ringing the bell and delivering grand proclamations at local events and civic occasions.
Auditions will be held on September 2 at Jubilee Green, where hopeful criers can show off their vocal power and passion for community. To apply, just send a covering letter explaining why you'd be perfect for the job to [email protected].
So warm up those vocal cords and dust off your tricorn hat — Saltash needs your voice to keep this glorious tradition alive!
