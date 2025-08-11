CROWDS packed into the village of Charlestown, near St Austell, to watch the carnival parade held as part of the community’s regatta week.
Thousands looked on as the parade made its way through the village.
The regatta week organisers said: “A huge thank you to all our wonderful carnival entrants for bringing such a spectacular parade of colour, creativity and smiles. And to everyone who lined the streets, clapped, cheered and waved them along.
“We flora danced our way back to the playing field where St Austell Town Band gave an epic performance. And to finish in true carnival style, the sky burst into a magical firework display.”
The regatta week, featuring a programme of events, activities and live music, raised funds for local causes.
