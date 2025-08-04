People lined the shore as the rafts tackled the fun race and, afterwards, the organisers said: “Huge congratulations to all the rafters who took part. You were brilliant and so were your rafts.”
The Blackburn and Darwen Band, on tour in Cornwall, gave an outdoor performance as the week got under way, with the organisers commenting: “With blue skies above and the sea shimmering below, it couldn’t have been a better backdrop for your big brass energy.”
Among other events was a pasty competition judged by Pier House Hotel head chef Andrew Phillips and Cornwall councillor James Mustoe. The winners were Poppy Lockett, Claire Best and Daisy Jones.
