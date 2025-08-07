BUSINESS owners in Looe are being offered a creative new way to promote their services while supporting a vital local amenity.
Dubbed ‘Looe’s Loos – A Community Advertising Opportunity,’ the initiative is inviting local businesses, event organisers and service providers to place posters in the town’s public conveniences.
The initiative is viewed as a unique platform for high-visibility promotion by the council, with a staggering 150,000 people estimated as using the toilets annually.
Participants can choose to display between one and ten or more posters across the various facilities. The 12-month advertising contract includes the option to update posters or artwork up to four times a year, giving businesses the flexibility to tailor messages seasonally or in response to events.
The campaign aims to create a win-win situation: local enterprises gain valuable exposure, and all proceeds go directly towards maintaining the town's toilet facilities, helping ensure they remain clean, safe, and accessible for both residents and visitors.
“This is not just an advertising opportunity,” said a council spokesperson. “It’s a way for the community to come together and support an important service, while also gaining year-round visibility. We recommend early booking to secure your choice of location and number of sites”
Sites will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and Looe Town Council will try to meet requests for a particular location, although they say this cannot be guaranteed.
Businesses interested in taking part or learning more are encouraged to reach out to Looe Town Council directly by contacting: [email protected]
