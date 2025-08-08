FIREFIGHTERS in Cornwall have issued a warning to young people that farms are not playgrounds.
The warning comes after a farm in the St Dennis area, near St Austell, has suffered repeated break-ins by youngsters.
The firefighters from St Dennis Community Fire Station visited the farm to discuss safety concerns and to put forward ideas for helping to prevent future incidents.
After the visit, the firefighters said: “We visited a local farm that has recently been experiencing repeated break-ins by young people. Sadly, these incidents not only cause distress to the farmers but also put lives at risk – farms can be extremely dangerous places with hazards such as machinery, livestock, slurry pits and electric fencing.
“We spent time talking with the farmer about safety concerns and ways to help prevent future incidents. We also want to remind young people that farms are not playgrounds – entering without permission is not only illegal but can lead to serious injury or worse.
“We’re urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of trespassing on farms. Let’s work together as a community to keep everyone safe and support our hardworking local farmers.”
In a separate initiative, the St Dennis firefighters welcomed members of Roche Young Farmers Club to their station.
The firefighters first demonstrated how they use breathing apparatus to safely enter smoke-filled environments and carry out search and rescue operations. The club members had the chance to see the kit up close and understand just how important it is for firefighter safety.
Then the firefighters gave a road traffic collision demonstration. They shared the techniques and showed the tools they use to safely release casualties from vehicles.
A station spokesperson said: “It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm from the group, asking questions and getting involved throughout the evening. Thank you, Roche Young Farmers, for joining us – it’s great to share our skills and give an inside look at what we do to keep our community safe.”
Meanwhile, on August 5, just after 8.30pm, fire crews from St Columb Major and Newquay were called out to a fire in the St Dennis area.
A passer-by had called 999 to report that alarms were sounding in their neighbour’s home. Once in attendance, the fire crews confirmed smoke was coming from the home. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and carrying hosereels entered the property and discovered that kitchen items had been left on top of a cooker hob.
The crews put out the fire and ventilated the property while awaiting the owner’s return.
The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also dealt with an incident in Roche on July 27. Crews from St Dennis and Bodmin, along with a wholetime duty officer, were called out around 20 minutes before midnight.
They were responding to a call that said industrial equipment was on fire.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “On arrival, the crews found the building to be heavily smoke-logged and assisted to ventilate the building using positive pressure ventilation fans.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.