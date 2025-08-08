LOOE Carnival once again proven to be a shining highlight of the summer, thanks to the incredible efforts of the Looe Lions and the enthusiastic support of the local community.
Pirates on parade as part of this year's Looe Carnival procession (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) (Jon Harris Photography)
The procession capped a memorable week of activity, which included the traditional Furry Dance, Summer Run and Mini Fun Run, Sandcastle Competition, Fancy Dress Treasure Hunt and a musical evening featuring the Looe Ukulele Band and the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir.
The Looe Carnival is one of the highlights of the summer for the Cornish town. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) (Jon Harris Photography)
A particularly touching moment of the carnival came from Barbican Pre-School, who honoured retiring councillor Armand Toms with a lovely tribute.
These youngsters took the theme of Wicked for the Looe Carnival (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) ( )
Award winners: 1: Looe Sea Scouts; 2: Looe Pioneers; 3: Barbican Pre-School; Best Performance: Looe Sailing Club
All smiles for these two participants in the Looe Carnival. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) ( )
Crowds lined the streets of Looe for the annual carnival procession (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) (Jon Harris Photography)
