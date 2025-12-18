SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has revealed the winner of her festive Christmas card competition, celebrating the creativity and imagination of children from across the constituency.
The competition attracted dozens of colourful and carefully designed entries, making the final decision a difficult one.
The winning artwork was created by Joseph, a pupil at Braddock C of E Primary School in East Taphouse. His design impressed judges with its quality and its thoughtful inclusion of the Cornish language.
Ms Gelderd said she is delighted to use Joseph’s artwork as her official Christmas card this year, which will be sent to residents across South East Cornwall as well as colleagues in Westminster.
Special praise was also given to Ray, Bruno and Lilianna, who were named close runners-up.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.