The new design will consist of an opposing ramp and steps adjacent to the building’s front door, with railings parallel to the street to improve safety for young people in Plymouth and South East Cornwall.
The building's waterfront entrance has remained largely unchanged since the club’s conversion into a music youth club.
“The rationale for this new ramp is both accessibility and safety,” said Andy Rance, Youth Work Coordinator at Livewire. “We don’t want young people walking into the road to enter or leave the building. It’s going to be a great new improvement to our facilities!”
Funding has been provided from The Clothworker’s Foundation, whose £15,000 contribution will grant equal opportunity for young people in the area to enjoy Livewire’s musical and mental health services.
Building work will be carried out by Steve Hoskin Construction Ltd, whose spokesperson, Charlotte Worden, said: “We’re pleased to support Livewire Youth Project, an organisation that provides a safe, fun and supportive environment where young people can express themselves through music and access vital mental health support.
“The construction of the new ramp will further enhance the building’s accessibility and safety, ensuring that all members of the community, particularly those with limited mobility, can benefit from the services Livewire offers. We are proud to contribute to making this inclusive and inspiring space even more welcoming.”
Construction of the ramp will begin on August 18 and will last around two weeks.
Livewire Youth Project is a unique multi-faceted charity that combines professional traditional youth work with music-making and mental health support, aimed at helping youngsters aged 10 to 21 navigate their journey through adolescence into adulthood.
