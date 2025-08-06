ORGANISERS of the 24th Art & Craft Exhibition and Sale at Upton Cross, near Liskeard, have been forced to cancel the event just days before it was due to open.
The popular week-long exhibition was scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 9 at Linkinhorne Parish Hall. However, a structural issue at the venue has made it unsafe for use.
Posting on Facebook, organiser Ruth Carthew said: “Sadly the exhibition has had to be cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control. We went in to set things up and it was at that point that it was decided the hall could not be used.”
She explained that a long-standing leak had caused damage to the structure beneath the floor. “The timbers underneath are dangerous. They have told us there is a real danger someone could go through the floor.”
Organisers expressed disappointment and thanked supporters for their understanding.
