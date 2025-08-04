Chief executive Tim Bunting said: “This momentous milestone would not have been possible without the generous support of the people of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and beyond. To every single person who donated, took on a challenge, held an event, bought our charity album, or however you got involved with the appeal, thank you for joining the Heli2 mission. Because of you, we can attend more of our missions by air with your second AW169 helicopter. Thank you for helping us to save even more lives for years to come.”