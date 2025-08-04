CORNWALL Air Ambulance is celebrating a major milestone as its second lifesaving helicopter has officially become operational.
The new G-CNLL, which will be based at the charity’ headquarters at Trevithick Downs, will be in regular rotation with the existing aircraft for the charity’s missions after starting operations on Tuesday, August 5.
The AW169 has gone through a period of final ‘shakedown’ testing the charity’s airbase to make sure everything is working correctly.
The aircraft has been manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters in Italy and is the same model as the charity’s current aircraft but with the latest ‘phase seven’ performance upgrades. Other new features also include a built-in weather radar, increased main battery, and a rear mounted Trakka Beam Searchlight.
Adam Smith, unit chief pilot, said: “The new aircraft is the next generation of the existing AW169, with the latest technological advancements and software. It allows us to reach the scene quickly, wherever that might be across Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly, and deliver the highly skilled clinical team to the patient’s side.
“The large fuel capacity and lifting capabilities make it a great aircraft for back-to-back missions, and making sure we can convey to the best suited hospital for a patient’s onward care. Importantly, owning a second AW169 increases our aircraft availability across our 365-day-a-year service, enabling us to attend more missions by air.”
Steve Garvey, air operations officer, said: “The AW169 is a great aircraft for our service as it provides the clinical crew with plenty of space in the rear cabin. This allows for the safe transportation of all our advanced medical equipment to scene, as well as plenty of room for the attending clinician to monitor and treat the patient, with almost 360-degree access around them, during flight on route to hospital.
“Owning this second aircraft unlocks further clinical opportunities for us, by enabling us to always respond to medical emergencies on the best possible helicopter and provide the very best service for all our patients.”
The new helicopter going into operation follows the 18-month-long Heli2 Appeal, which successfully raised £2.85million towards the second AW169 aircraft for the charity thanks to the support of many people.
Chief executive Tim Bunting said: “This momentous milestone would not have been possible without the generous support of the people of Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and beyond. To every single person who donated, took on a challenge, held an event, bought our charity album, or however you got involved with the appeal, thank you for joining the Heli2 mission. Because of you, we can attend more of our missions by air with your second AW169 helicopter. Thank you for helping us to save even more lives for years to come.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance is tasked to over 1,000 missions annually and with operational costs rising, the charity needs to raise over £8million this year to keep the service running. With no direct government funding, Cornwall Air Ambulance relies on the generosity of local people, communities and businesses to keep flying and saving lives.
Additional photos by Adrian Jasper.
