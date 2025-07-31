CORNWALL Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for two prestigious national charity awards.
The charity based at Trevithick Downs is in the running for both marketing campaign of the year and fundraising team of the year at the 2025 Third Sector Awards following its successful Heli2 Appeal to bring a second lifesaving helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The awards celebrate the achievements of charities, voluntary organisations, social enterprises and corporate partners across the country.
Cornwall Air Ambulance has been shortlisted for Sing it Home for the marketing campaign of the year in the Excellence Awards. The charity album reached number 11 in the UK official album download charts, which is a first for an air ambulance charity beating the likes of Coldplay and remaining in the top 20 for two weeks.
More than 500 local performers participated on the album, including one of the charity’s own critical care paramedics and a former patient.
Local schools were challenged to create their own performances of the title track via a radio competition and the campaign exceeded one million interactions digitally in total, including through a music video and with the title track being used for the charity’s Christmas animation.
Jon Michael from Cornwall Air Ambulance said: “We were delighted to be shortlisted once again for the Third Sector Awards, which is very much considered to be the Oscars of the charity world.
“Sing it Home was an incredible way to bring the community together for a great cause, and to raise awareness of why Cornwall Air Ambulance needs a second helicopter. It was great fun to develop our own Cornish sea shanty, and to see how everyone embraced and got behind it. We were blown away by the response to each element of the campaign and how the community joined us on the journey. How many charities can say they beat Coldplay in the album charts.”
Cornwall Air Ambulance is also shortlisted for fundraising team of the year as part of the talent awards section. The team excelled through an ambitious aim of raising more than £7.5 million as part of their annual target, but also an additional £2.85-million for the Heli2 Appeal.
The 18-month long appeal included a Heli2 Heroes initiative, which offered supporters the chance to have their name featured on the aircraft, sold out at 1,200 places.
The 'Stepping Out to save lives' campaign sold over 30 steps to businesses as part of a sponsorship deal.
The in-memory giving journey was completely redesigned and integrated into the website, resulting in higher engagement and increased donations. Legacy income also rose, aided by improved visibility of the charity’s brand in funeral directors and solicitor offices. They also refined the supporter experience with higher-end, emotionally resonant materials.
Karen Hurn, head of fundraising and philanthropy at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: "We are incredibly proud to have been nominated, and this recognition is truly shared with every person who supported the Heli2 Appeal.
“The dedication and passion of our fundraising team has been exceptional, but we know this achievement belongs just as much to the generous individuals, communities, and businesses who stood with us.
“Together, we raised an extraordinary £2.85 million. A milestone that helped bring a second helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who joined the Heli2 mission. We couldn’t have done it without you."
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on Friday, September 12.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.