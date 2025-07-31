“Sing it Home was an incredible way to bring the community together for a great cause, and to raise awareness of why Cornwall Air Ambulance needs a second helicopter. It was great fun to develop our own Cornish sea shanty, and to see how everyone embraced and got behind it. We were blown away by the response to each element of the campaign and how the community joined us on the journey. How many charities can say they beat Coldplay in the album charts.”