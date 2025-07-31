THE Torpoint Ferry has launched a new partnership with Action for Children aimed at building stronger relationships with local young people and promoting safer, more inclusive travel across the Tamar.
The new initiative, which began on July 22, will run through until the end of the summer months. Every Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm, detached youth workers Rachael Ellis and Natalie Griffin from Action for Children will be aboard the ferry, engaging with young people and families during their journeys.
“We are delighted to be working with Action for Children on this project which is designed to strengthen our connection with the local youth community and promote safe, enriching transit experiences “explained Ferry Manager Kellyann Newcombe.
“Rachael and Natalie’s presence will not only provide familiarity and reassurance to families and young people travelling in and around Torpoint, but also aligns with the Ferry’s broader role as a vital community lifeline playing a part in the Tamar 2050 vision by fostering inclusivity and public engagement.”
Rachael and Natalie’s work includes listening to young people, offering support, and signposting them to services and activities. They’ll also collaborate with other partners to help prevent anti-social behaviour (ASB) and provide reassurance for passengers.
“We know that understanding who is coming from where, and the issues young people are facing, helps us develop appropriate interventions “ said Rachael. “Positive projects such as this can play an important part in reducing ASB by engaging directly with young people when and where they need it most.”
The ferry, a daily lifeline for the community in South East Cornwall, now takes on a new role this summer not just as a means of transport, but as a space for connection, support and positive engagement for youngsters in the local area.
