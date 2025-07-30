The funding has helped the club bounce back from a devastating arson attack in January, which destroyed their entire stock of youth equipment. The incident, which shocked the local community, left the club without vital kit just as preparations for the 2025 season were getting underway.
Thanks to the support from Samworth Brothers, the club has been able to replace essential gear and invest in equipment for two newly formed junior teams – the Under-11s and Under-13s – allowing them to train and compete once again at their Chapel Field base.
“After the fire, it felt like we were back to square one,” said club chairman Shayn Rencher. “There was a real fear we’d lose momentum, especially with the younger players. This funding helped give us the lifeline we desperately needed.
“This grant came at a critical moment. After the arson attack, we were left wondering how we could recover. We lost almost everything the kids needed – bats, pads, helmets, balls, cones, the lot. The Samworth Brothers funding didn’t just replace what we lost; it allowed us to grow beyond that and offer more than we ever have before.”
The club’s Friday night youth sessions are now flourishing with dozens of local children regularly attending, supported by a growing team of volunteer coaches and parents.
The Samworth Brothers Community Opportunity Fund, originally established in 2013 following the London Olympics the previous year, aims to support projects that help young people become more active and engaged in their communities. The fund prioritises initiatives that target under-18s, particularly from disadvantaged or hard-to-reach backgrounds. Since its launch, it has awarded more than £2-million to over 75 organisations across the UK.
The types of projects typically funded include extending club capacity, training new coaches, launching sessions for new age groups or underrepresented demographics, and supporting clubs to reach new areas. Saltash Cricket Club’s bid – aimed at recovery, growth and inclusion – aligned perfectly with the fund’s goals.
Sarah Perkins, SW Community Coordinator for Samworth Brothers, said: “We are proud to support Saltash Cricket Club through our Community Opportunity Fund. What began as a grant to support youth development and essential equipment became even more important following the devastating fire earlier this year.
“We were pleased to secure additional funding, bringing the total grant to £11,415 to help replace items lost in the fire and support the club in getting back on its feet. It’s a fantastic part of the local community – and we’re glad we could play a small part in helping it recover.”
For Saltash Cricket Club, the impact has been transformative.
“The funding has allowed us not only to recover but to push forward,” added Shayn. “We now have two junior teams competing regularly, we’re working hard on expanding girls’ cricket and developing more coaching opportunities. This support has reignited the passion and energy of the entire club.”
