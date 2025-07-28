RESIDENTS of Saltash will go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday, July 31), to elect a new councillor for the final vacant seat on Saltash Town Council’s Tamar Ward.
The seven candidates standing for election are Matthew Bullock, Beverly Gordon, Mark Johns, John Steers, Stephen Suter, John Tredinnick-Rowe, and James Virgo.
The seat became vacant following the resignation of former councillor Sheila Lennox-Boyd, who previously served both on the town and county councils.
This by-election comes shortly after the co-option of three new councillors – Alice Ashburn, Gordon McCaw and Peter Noland – who were appointed to other vacancies on the council earlier this summer.
The result of tomorrow’s by-election will complete the council’s membership and restore full representation for the Tamar Ward.
Residents are encouraged to check their polling cards for station details and to make their voices heard in this important local decision.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 7pm. Voters for station numbers E1 and E2 can cast their ballots at Saltash Football Club on Callington Road, while those in E3 should attend The Guildhall in Lower Fore Street.
The successful candidate will join the town council at a critical time as Saltash looks to address community priorities including local services, development and public spaces.
