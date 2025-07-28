The lifeboat was scrambled by HM Coastguard to assist a family of five – two adults and three children – stranded at sea after both of their jet skis became disabled a quarter of a mile south of Fowey Harbour.
The family had been returning from a day out when one jet ski suffered a mechanical failure. In a bid to help, the second craft became entangled in a rope, leaving them adrift and unable to return to shore.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “Although drifting, the casualties were in no immediate danger. Fowey’s lifeboat crew made a prompt and immediate launch and on arrival found that the first jet ski had broken down. In going to rescue it, the second jet ski had got a rope caught, meaning they were unable to help.
“All casualties were taken onboard the Atlantic 85 while the lifeboat towed the jet skis to the harbour entrance. The Harbour Patrol boats then took the jet skis to the slip way for recovery.”
The lifeboat then dropped the family off at Caffa Mill so they could recover their jet skis with a trailer.
