THE MP for South East Cornwall has confirmed that it will be almost ‘business as usual’ for the Liskeard post office.
It comes after the Post Office announced in April that it will transition to a fully franchised model, with all of its remaining 108 directly managed branches - including Liskeard - set to be franchised by the autumn, subject to Government funding.
After months of uncertainty over the identity and services from a franchised Liskeard Post Office, MP Anna Gelderd has confirmed that not only will the post office remain in the same location with the same services and accessibility, it will have extended opening hours from October.
The franchise will be taken over by South Coast Management (Weymouth) Limited (South Coast Retail) from October 3, 2025 and Ms Gelderd said she had held a meeting in Parliament with the new franchisee to discuss the new service.
She added that it was a ‘real win for South East Cornwall’.
Anna Gelderd, the member of parliament for South East Cornwall said: “Liskeard’s Post Office is staying open in the same location, with the same services and access, and now with longer opening hours on Tuesdays from early October. I will share updates should anything change.
“It was great to meet Laura from the Post Office and Liam, the new Liskeard franchisee, in Parliament. We spoke about local concerns and how to make sure the branch reflects what our community needs.Post Offices are a lifeline for many in our community, and I’ve been working hard to make sure your voices are heard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.