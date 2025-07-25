COLOUR, creativity and community spirit filled the streets of Liskeard on Saturday, July 19, as the beloved Liskeard Lions Carnival returned in style.
A highlight on the town’s calendar, the carnival continued to be a shining example of what makes Liskeard special.
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets in the town centre in the rain to soak up the atmosphere and cheer on those taking part in the dazzling parade.
The procession, which featured a wide variety of entries, was full of creatively decorated floats, imaginative costumes, rousing music and plenty of excitement to further enhance the atmosphere.
The money raised from the event will be pumped back into the local community, helping to benefit individuals and organisation in Liskeard.
