COLOUR, creativity and community spirit filled the streets of Liskeard on Saturday, July 19, as the beloved Liskeard Lions Carnival returned in style.

A highlight on the town’s calendar, the carnival continued to be a shining example of what makes Liskeard special.

Liskeard Carnival 2.
The local community was dressed to impress. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Liskeard Carnival 4.
The Liskeard Rainbows were out in force (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets in the town centre in the rain to soak up the atmosphere and cheer on those taking part in the dazzling parade.

Liskeard Carnival 3.
The carnival enjoyed a great turnout for both parade participants and spectators. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

The procession, which featured a wide variety of entries, was full of creatively decorated floats, imaginative costumes, rousing music and plenty of excitement to further enhance the atmosphere.

Liskeard Carnival 6.
Members of the Pengover Allotments Association in the parade. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Liskeard Carnival 7.
Participants of all ages took part in the procession (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)

The money raised from the event will be pumped back into the local community, helping to benefit individuals and organisation in Liskeard.