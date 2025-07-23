WHILE the River Camel was filled with rain, the streets of Wadebridge were a sea of colour as the annual carnival came around.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council praised those involved, saying: “Well done to everyone involved in the Wadebridge Carnival for another fantastic year and a brilliant parade!
“It’s such a great event for our town, bringing people together and attracting visitors for this much-loved annual celebration.
“We’re always proud to support the carnival, and it was a pleasure for our mayor, Cllr Ian Welch and deputy mayor, Cllr Jules Metcalfe to be involved in the presentations and hand out some of the awards.
“A huge thank you to all the organisers, volunteers, participants and spectators for making it such a memorable day once again.”
