VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help an upcoming town carnival to help make it a safe and successful event for everyone.
The Bodmin Carnival committee have issued a ‘shout out’ for people to help out as marshals and collection bucket carriers for the carnival procession for the event, which will take place in the evening of Saturday, August 16.
Volunteers will be asked to contribute two hours for the local community event, which will take place between 6pm and 8pm.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Carnival Committee added: “You’ll be issued with a lanyard and hi-viz jacket – what’s not to love? Come and join in the fun, fancy dress is optional!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.