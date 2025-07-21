Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, July 27 - morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, July 27 - Meet & Eat Breakfast, Cross Link Centre at 10am.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The annual Carnival and Summer Fayre took place on Saturday, July 12, on the hottest day ever for this event!
Carnival entrants gathered in the old cricket field at the top end of the village for judging by Peter and Debby Sharp. The procession made their way to Parson’s Meadow led by the Kelliwik Gollowi Band (KGB) followed by the “Royalty” (special “Queens” for the day - chairman Andrew Davy and villager Chris Nicklin).
Chris kept the proceedings going by doubling as MC for the afternoon.
Thankfully plenty of shade was available by the River Lynher where there were games to enjoy, plus panto and hobby horse racing, a shooting range plus cream teas and other refreshments available from the meadow kitchen.
Also the chance to sponsor a “duck” for the annual race from the weir to the bridge. Model Raft Race too with a selection of very interesting entries again this year, well done to everyone for their creations!
Carnival winners were:
Five years and under: 1st Minnie Mouse - Alice Carthew; 2nd Clown - Edward Davy; 3rd Princess Elsa - Charley Patterson.
Ten years and under: 1st - Pink Rabbit - Merryn Davy; 2nd Clown - Harry Davy; 3rd Dog Man - Ruben Davy.
Best teenager - Ruby Gilbert. Best adult - Mel Kilby. Best group - Little Links.
Best decorated property - Kevin and Kim Gilbert.
Duck race winners:
1st prize (£100) - Julia Bath; 2nd prize (£50) - Jill Goody; 3rd prize (£25) - Georgia Reid; 4th prize (£10) - Phil Watson; £5 winners - Joss (Manor House Inn), Joe Scarott, Danny Crewe, Terry Northey, William Brent, Ella Drewe and James, Marita Wotton, Joel Mallin, Sharon, Jack Davy, Linda and Steve Leaming, Bruce Milburn, Spencer Ham, Any Potts, Abi Davy, Deb Lewis, Mel Kilby, Lucinda Grimshaw, C Piper and Abi Davy.
Model raft winners:
Best: 1st Alexandra Towers, 2nd Alice Carthew, 3rd Eliza Lethbridge.
Fastest: 1st Edie Lethbridge, 2nd Maxwell Oxenham, 3rd Ruby Gilbert.
Welly Wanging results:
Under 12 - Peter Carthew (9.85 metres); Adult - Philip Watson (37 metres — the longest throw ever recorded at a Rilla Mill event)
The village hall chairman wishes to thank everyone who helped in any way to make it such a successful event once again, especially those who attended to help raise funds for the upkeep of the village hall and Parson’s Meadow. Total raised in due course.
Chairman Andrew Davy extends grateful thanks to everyone who helped in any way with setting up and running the event, and the carnival judges, Peter and Debby Sharp. Also to everyone who attended once again.
The next committee meeting will be held on Thursday, July 24, at 7pm.
Next event - Murder Mystery (“Midsummer Murder“) by Callington Amateur Drama Society written by Allana Hansell to take place in the village hall on Saturday 26th July from 7pm. Tickets £12 (including pasty) from [email protected] or telephone Piers on 01759 363748. Optional fancy dress, licensed bar.
Meet the suspects, listen to the evidence and assist Inspector Cluedo and Miss Purple with their enquiries to discover — whodunit!
Liskeard and Looe
Inner Wheel Club
Lovely day at the Liskeard and District Show. New members are most welcome to join us.
We meet at the Dobwalls Football Club House on the fourth Tuesday each month. We are raising money for Cornwall Air Ambulance and Motor Neurone Disease.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
Friday 25 — July Mens Lunch Group at 11.30am.
Saturday, July 26 — cream teas from 3pm to 5pm (sweet and savoury scones) various stalls.
Sunday, July 27 – service with Laurence Rankin at 10am.
St Ive
Village hall
United Service to be held at St Ive Village Hall on Sunday, July 27, starting at 10.30am.
Led by Rev Stuart Reed, with Holy Communion. Tea and biscuits will be served following the service. All are welcome.
St Ive Parish Church
Creams teas will take place at
St Ive Parish Church on the following dates: Sunday, July 27, and August 10 and 24.
All held from 2pm to 4pm.
Come and share a time of chat while enjoying a cream tea.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, July 24 — 2pm, Knit & Natter.
Saturday, July 26 — 7pm, concert by Burraton Male Voice Choir.
Sunday, July 27 — 9.30am, morning service.
Downderry
Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
The Summer Craft Fair will run from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, August 3 - Join us and support our incredibly talented local crafters.
Discover unique, handmade pieces perfect for you, your family, and your friends. You'll find many of your favourite crafters, plus exciting new artisans to explore.
Entry is free, and everyone is welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leads. Payment is by cash or card. The event is open on Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 6pm and all other days 10am to 4pm. We can't wait to see you!
Herodsfoot
All Saints Church
For the 175th anniversary year, on Saturday, July 26, there will be an annual ‘Ram Roast’ and BBQ at 5.30pm on the village Green, followed by Duck Race in the river at 7.30pm.
Refreshments and face painting will be available. Proceeds to All Saints Church.
On Sunday, July 27, there will be Holy Communion at 9.30am.
The service will be taken by Bishop David Williams of Truro.
All welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
The morning service starts at 10.30am.
All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Tamar Valley
Community shop
A ground-breaking ceremony has heralded the start of the work on the Harrowbarrow and Metherell community shop in the grounds of the village hall.
Community Association member Jean Miller, chair of the WI Eileen Sturt and Cllr Jim Wakem, chair of Calstock Parish Council were on hand to do the honours at the ceremony on June 23, laying the groundwork for the start of construction work at the site.
It is hoped that the community shop will be ready by September.
Committee chairman Karen Bennett said: “Jean, Eileen and Cllr Jim Wakem kindly wielded the shovels to mark the occasion. This is such a momentous moment in the project. Thank you to all involved.
“Also thanks to Jlegg Plant Hire and Keason Plant Services Ltd for donating time and resources to get the project moving.”
The shop has also received its new name voted on by the community. With some stiff competition from Little Larder and The Village Pantry, Tamar Valley Pantry eventually pipped all others to become the name of the new venture.
Karen said: “We have offered voting at all of our events, and on Facebook, for example at May Day, we had voting with coins.”
Plans to open the community shop this summer are still on track. She added: “We plan to open on September 1. We have raised £48,000 which is enough for us to do all the groundwork, buy the building and open a basic shop. Phase two will be the insulation, cladding and roof.
“The building is set to arrive by the middle of July with a date to be confirmed closer to the time.”
The current Harrowbarrow Post Office and Shop, which has been run by postmaster and postmistress Adrian and Mandy Parkes for 25 years, will be closing in August as the couple retire. There has been a community shop in the village for more than a century.
