A Cornish car show that was due to take place at the start of August has been cancelled due to ‘unexpected operational pressures’.
Cornwall Hospice Care have made the difficult decision to cancel the Mount Edgcumbe American & Classic Car Show and Summer Fayre which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 3.
A Cornwall Hospice Care spokesperson said: “We know how much the show means to our supporters, car enthusiasts, local businesses, and the community — and we share your disappointment. The show is a cherished part of the summer calendar, celebrating stunning classic and American vehicles in a truly iconic setting.
“This much-loved event not only brings people together but also plays an important role in raising funds for the specialist care provided by Cornwall Hospice Care and supporting the valuable work of The Friends of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience the cancellation of this event may cause. If you have already purchased a ticket or booked a stall, a member of our team will be in touch with you shortly. Alternatively, you can contact us [email protected].”
The Cornwall Hospice Care have confirmed that plans are already underway for the show to return in 2026 and are promising that the event will be ‘extra special’ next time round.
