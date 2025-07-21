On Saturday, July 12, the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow team were, once again, out and about and on the road!
This time we were at Liskeard's '120th Anniversary' Show where we were not only entertaining the audience but also in charge of the music tent where a line-up of great local acts were set to perform.
We arrived at 7.30am to find a number of yellow-jacketed volunteer marshals directing scores of stallholders to their well marked-out pitches.
The show is huge, attracting thousands of visitors, our biggest event of the year, with agricultural displays, vintage cars, children's entertainment, a plethora of stalls, food and drink outlets and much much more.
Once we had our gazebo erected it was time for PA set up and sound checks, all of which went without a hitch, and we were ready to start our set just as the first visitors filtered towards us around 9am.
Over the last couple of years the music stand has become very popular and, as such, more food and drink vendors and additional seats fill the immediate frontage to accommodate the appreciative audience.
The first two live acts on stage were the Liskeard Siver Band followed by the fabulous Rock/Blues cover band the Huckleberry Finns led by charismatic frontman Martin McHugh, aka McQ.
The increasingly hot weather meant that the Silver Band were keen to perform from within the music tent where the shade was welcomed, indeed as the midday heat arrived, and stayed with us, that was the case for all the performers.
The ladies of Keltique arrived ahead of their slot and soon congregated under the shade of our own gazebo to await their call. By this time the advice to all performers and audience members was to keep well hydrated.
Liskeard Male Choir were followed by young vocal duo Laurie and Asha, aka, Hidden Cove, whom I first met performing before a panel of judges at Falmouth University earlier this year. I was so taken by the sound of their harmonies that I invited them to come along and perform for the good folks of Liskeard, they went down a storm!
The couple write many of their own songs but still had time to give us their rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s 'Homeward Bound' together with their own creation 'Moonlight'
The final act of the day was Liam Kinsley, a talented young vocalist/guitarist performing at his third consecutive show.
He has grown in height, confidence and talent. A great performance to wrap up another fabulous day. As always huge respect and admiration for all involved in the organisation of this popular show... until next year!
Upcoming Roadshow Events
Saturday, August 2 - Looe Lions Carnival Finale at the Beachfront.
Friday, August 15 - Liskeard Traders Association VJ Day 'Street Party' and entertainment in Fore Street.
Saturday August 23 - Proms Night at Kilminorth
Sunday, August 24 - Great Trethew Vintage Rally
Saturday, October 11 - Liskeard Business Awards Gala Night at Moghhe
