THE Liskeard branch of the British Heart Foundation held a celebration of its 40th anniversary, at the Public Hall on Saturday, July 19.
The celebration was attended by committee members and regular supporters past and present. On display were photographs and newspapers cuttings of the many fundraising events which have taken place over the last 40 years, giving lots of opportunities for reminiscing.
Two committee members Keith Richards (chair) and Gloria Wilton (vice-chair) have both been members from the very beginning and are still keen fundraisers. Over the 40 years, the committee has raised a total of approximately £828,000.
The event was attended by mayor of Liskeard, councillor Christina Whitty, who has also been a supporter over many years, and her consort Terry.
The committee meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month (not December) at the Public Hall at 7.30pm and anybody is always welcome to come along.
