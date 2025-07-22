FIRE crews are battling a large waste fire at a landfill site near Liskeard.
It is understood that the incident is located at the former Lean Quarry, which is now used as a landfill site.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 5.32am, and have instructed residents in the vicinity to keep windows and doors closed.
It is expected that fire crews will be at the scene for a ‘prolonged period’ with people requested to limit use of roads in the adjacent area.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said: “CFRS are currently in attendance at a large waste fire at Lean Quarry. There is a large smoke plume and we are therefore requesting that people in the near vicinity keep windows and doors closed. Crews will be on scene for a prolonged period and request that people limit use of the roads in the adjacent areas. Thank you for your co-operation.”
