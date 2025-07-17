PARKING problems at Millendreath Beach are already raising serious alarm – and the summer season hasn’t even started yet.
Numerous vehicles have been regularly seen parked illegally along the pavement beside the village green, directly on double yellow lines, causing issues to both local residents and visitors alike.
Multiple vehicles having been reportedly flouting the rules, lined up on restricted space where parking is strictly prohibited. With school holidays approaching and visitor numbers set to rise sharply, the concern is that the situation will only get worse in the weeks ahead.
Concerned by the ongoing problem, St Martin by Looe parish clerk, Charles Hyde, has issued a stark warning to those who continue to flout the laws.
“This isn’t just bad parking, it’s dangerous,” he said. “Emergency vehicles have been unable to get through before and we cannot risk that happening again. The yellow lines are there for a reason.
“What’s especially worrying is that we’re seeing this level of illegal parking before the peak season has even started. Once the school holidays begin, the pressure on the area will only increase, and so will the risk.”
Mr Hyde highlighted that the restrictions were in place for critical reasons, including to ensure emergency vehicles can access the beach and surrounding area at all times.
In the past, blocked roads and an obstructed turning circle have prevented emergency services from carrying out their roles, a risk the local parish council say cannot be ignored.
To address the growing concern, St Martin by Looe Parish Council has asked Cornwall Council’s Parking Enforcement Team to begin regular visits to Millendreath throughout the summer. They want officers to start issuing fines to drivers who ignore the restrictions.
Mr Hyde added: “We’re not trying to stop people enjoying the beach, but we are just trying to keep the area safe and help ease the situation for local residents.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.