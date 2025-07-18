A BODMIN town councillor has criticised Cornwall Council for the speed which they are turning around empty homes for re-occupation.
Cllr Andy Coppin, a former mayor of the town between 2014 and 2015, has said that he has seen a number of empty homes within Bodmin and has reported that some have been empty for multiple months.
He has called on Cornwall Council to undertake an immediate review of the performance of Cornwall Housing, the arms-length company which maintains and lets its housing stock.
Cllr Coppin said: “I’ve written an email with my concerns over Cornwall housing and their empty homes! It is disgusting when there are nearly a thousand people on the Cornwall Home choice register in the PL31 post codes alone! It seems to me that our council tax is subsidising their poor performance.
In the letter, shared with Tindle Newspapers Cornwall, Cllr Coppin wrote: “Dear Cornwall Councillors.
“I am writing with concerns over Cornwall Council's rising debts and how this could be reduced by improving Cornwall Housing.
“In my ward of St Marys and St Leonards I am aware of at least two empty council homes. One has been vacant since March! The other since May. There are probably more.
“If there were just two empty properties in each of the 87 divisions and the average rent is £450 then that is nearly £40,000 a month in lost revenue!
“If there were always two empty properties in each of the divisions then that's £470,000 a year! I urge you as councillors to carry out an immediate review of Cornwall Housing as surely this shouldn't be allowed to continue. I am sure private sector landlords would not allow their homes to be empty for weeks on end.”
Cornwall Council was approached for comment but did not respond at the time of publication.
