THE third phase of Cornwall’s countywide 20mph speed limit programme is set to go ahead across large parts of the Liskeard and Looe area, following public consultation.
Cornwall Council confirmed most of the proposed changes will be implemented as advertised after “a high proportion” of consultation responses supported lower speed limits in residential areas.
Some objections were raised, with concerns including longer journey times, driver frustration and scepticism over whether the reduced limits would deliver significant improvements in safety or air quality.
After reviewing feedback, the council decided to proceed with full 20mph limit implementation in more than 20 locations, including Polperro, Carey Park, Pelynt, East Taphouse, Dobwalls, Mount, St Neot, St Cleer Parish, Liskeard, Pengover Green, Quethiock, Menheniot, Lower Clicker, St Keyne, Trewidland, Duloe, Looe, Widegates, Seaton and Millendreath.
Some proposals have been modified. In Lanreath, the 30mph zone on St Marnarchs Road will be extended to the village nameplate. In Merrymeet, the 20mph zone will now include the road to Trengrove Cottages. However, Downderry’s Top Road has been removed from the plans, as it is a private road with non-standard signage.
Cormac, the council’s highways contractor, has already begun the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2025.
Cornwall is one of the first rural areas to reduce speed limits from to 20mph on residential roads and in built-up areas. After a successful Phase 1 in Camelford, Falmouth and Penryn during 2022, a countywide roll out programme has since been approved.
Phase 2 incorporated Camborne, Pool, Illogan, Redruth, West Penwith, Truro and the Roseland. The current Phase 3 is made up of Hayle, St Ives, St Austell, Mevagissey, Newquay, St Columb, Cornwall Gateway, China Clay and Liskeard and Looe.
Similar zones will be set up in Helston and South Kerrier, Bude, Launceston, Wadebridge, Padstow, Bodmin, Caradon, St Blazey, Fowey, Lostwithiel, St Agnes and Perranporth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.