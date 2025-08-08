A Newquay Cornwall councillor who represents Reform UK has stated she was a paper candidate and did not expect to get elected.
Christine Parsonage, whose constituency covers St Columb Minor and Colan, said she stood for election to enable resident’s voices to be heard.
The councillor has spoken out following criticism she has yet to attend a Newquay Town Council meeting since being elected on May 1.
Mrs Parsonage, who lives 40 miles away in Torpoint, says she is too busy to attend as she works as a registered nurse but does attend her Cornwall Council meetings and replies to correspondence.
The town council previously sent letters out to all newly elected Newquay Cornwall councillors requesting they attend the full town council meetings held on the first Wednesday of every month.
Mrs Parsonage, who is married to Rob Parsonage, the leader of the Reform UK group at Cornwall Council, replied stating she is unavailable on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
But Newquay Town Council voted at its meeting on Wednesday, August 6 to write a letter to Cllr Parsonage stating the authority expects her to attend so she can respond to resident’s concerns and issues.
Town councillors said they would like to see the same level of attendance as that of John Fitter, who previously represented St Columb Minor and Colan as an Independent. He regularly attended the monthly full town council meetings to give updates on the issues in the area.
Cllr Parsonage said: “I’m a registered nurse and I work full time. I’m not only a registered nurse but I’m also the deputy manager of a care home so I’m very busy.
“I was fully expecting this when they put my name forward and I’m not making any excuses. I was a paper candidate to give people the opportunity to have their voices heard.
“There was no way I thought I was going to win.
“I do attend all the committee meetings that I’m on at Cornwall Council and I keep up to date with emails and phone calls I get but I attend town council meetings. They usually fall on the days that I’m working. I cannot do both at the same time.
“I’m exceptionally busy as we provide end of life care. That’s the job that pays my bills.”
Cllr Steve Slade, speaking at the town council meeting, said: “We have not seen her at any council meetings. It is a bit ridiculous because the previous Cornwall councillor would be at every single full council meeting answering questions.
“One it would be nice if she could apologise for non attendance and it would be even better if she could turn up. I appreciate she lives 50 miles away or whatever so that is probably an issue but if you are going to stand for somewhere you should be able to turn up and answer people’s questions.”
Cllr Joanna Kenny, who represents Newquay Central and Pentire, added: “It is a good idea they attend but it is not a requirement.”
