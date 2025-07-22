CORNWALL Council has backed a motion calling on the Government to formally recognise Cornwall as the fifth nation of the United Kingdom, alongside England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The motion, brought forward by councillor Dick Cole, was supported at the full council meeting held on Tuesday, July 23. It followed an impassioned speech by council leader Cllr Leigh Frost, who set out the case for recognition in his “State of Cornwall in the National Context” address.
Cllr Frost told councillors: “A nation isn’t just a border or a flag. It’s a people. It’s a voice. It’s shared history and a shared purpose. Cornwall has all of that and more.”
“This is not a slogan or a branding exercise. It is a statement of fact and a declaration of intent. We’re ready to take our place. We’re ready to be heard. And we’re ready to shape our future on our own terms.”
The motion follows the publication of “The Cornwall We Know” (State of Cornwall 2025), a report setting out both the challenges Cornwall faces and its potential to lead in areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, and innovation.
Cllr Frost warned that decisions affecting Cornwall are too often made in Westminster without Cornish voices at the table, and that recent changes to national funding risk leaving Cornwall behind unless its status is recognised and strengthened.
“We don’t just need support from the Government - we deserve investment, partnership, and respect,” he said. “This is about ensuring Cornwall’s future is not decided solely in Whitehall or Westminster, but here, by us, for us.”
Cornwall Council will now write to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, and begin cross-party engagement with MPs to build support for Cornwall’s recognition.
