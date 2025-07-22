CYCLISTS can get their bikes checked and fixed for free at two Cornish leisure centres next week.
Members of the public can get their bike checked on Tuesday, July 29 from 10am to 1pm at St Austell Leisure Centre, and Thursday, July 31 from 10am to 1pm outside Bodmin Leisure Centre.
Funded by Active Travel England and Cornwall Council, the Better Engagement in Active Travel (BEAT) Project is a joint initiative between GLL, the social enterprise that runs Better leisure centres, and The Cornwall Bicycle Project.
Professional bike mechanics will be on hand at both events to check out tyres, brakes, saddles and gears.
“It’s all about giving bikes the once over so they can be ridden over the summer months,” said Karen Edmond, GLL Community Sport Manager.
“We’ve been working in partnership with the Cornwall Bicycle Project over the last twelve months and are very pleased with the response we’ve been getting. As well as fixing bikes, there have been learn-to-ride sessions, and group rides out.
“Cycling is a good way of keeping fit and enjoying the great outdoors – especially in a beautiful place like Cornwall. That’s why BEAT is so important and, because the project is funded, taking part is free.”
Booking ahead for the events on July 29 at St Austell and July 31 at Bodmin is highly recommended to ensure enough time for repairs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.