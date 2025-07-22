CORNWALL Council have finally explained the reasons why an important junction in the town’s road network had to be closed twice for emergency works – one of which occurred after the first reply ‘failed’.
Cllr Andy Coppin, a Bodmin Town Council member and former mayor of Bodmin sent in a question to Cornwall Council’s full council meeting to ask if anyone would be held accountable for the inconvenience caused by the repeated emergency works.
The first repair on the road, which was paved as part of a programme of multi-million pound scheme of works in 2016 and 2017 to create a ‘shared space’ type scheme to promote pedestrian and cycling opportunities as well as undertake repairs to the leat which runs below the road and through the town, failed within days of being completed.
With the ongoing closure of nearby Crinnicks Hill due to a collapsing building already adding strain to the town’s often congested road network, the presence of temporary traffic lights at the point where Church Square intersects with Priory Road and Turf Street led to tailbacks through the town.
Cllr Coppin asked Cornwall Council after the failure of the first works: “Recent highway repairs carried out (at Church Square) were absolutely shocking and ineffective. It will need doing again at an additional cost to the taxpayer and additional inconvenience. My question is who signed off these works as acceptable and will they be reprimanded? Will the contractor be made to complete repairs properly at no cost?”
In response to the question, Cllr Dan Rogerson, the council’s portfolio holder for transport said: “Following significant deterioration of the paved area of Church Square in Bodmin, including the failure of a British Telecom chamber, urgent works were planned to make the area safe for highway users.
Unfortunately, it was not possible despite best efforts to co-ordinate the chamber repair, which has to be undertaken by British Telecom’s own contractors at this time.
“However, due to the hazardous condition of the carriageway, it was decided to continue with emergency remedial works.
“Following the completion of these urgent works, it was evident that more significant subsidence of the pavement was occurring leading to further deterioration. In addition, the chamber still required rebuilding, so further works were planned and organised to remove an area of granite pavement entirely, following a complete structural rebuild of the area.
In addition to this, on this occasion, Cormac were able to successfully with British Telecom’s own contractor who co-ordinated the rebuild of their chamber thereby minimising as far as possible further disruption.
“The repair works have now been completed and following a curing time, the road was fully reopened. Specialist bedding materials have been chosen, specifically to enhance the quality and longevity.
“The final work has been inspected and approved by Cornwall Highways officers and will be subject to further scheduled inspections at specified intervals. It is good practice to prioritise user safety, make an area safe and if necessary and then return to complete the work at a convenient time to reinstate it to the original finish.”
